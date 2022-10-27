RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Eight months after the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan first shutdown finding the right formula is still tough for some families.

Lindsey Allen of Harnett County said she still struggles to find Similac Sensitive formula for her 5-month-old son.

“It’s actually just been really hard, we go to like 3 or 4 stores at a time just to find the right formula,” Allen said. “It’s hard ’cause even if you call, they normally don’t know what they have in stock since it comes and goes so quickly.”

Allen said it is slightly better than a few months ago when she’d sometimes go to more than ten stores and ask family living in other states to help.

A CBS 17 crew revisited eight stores in Raleigh and Cary that they went to in May and July to see if the formula supply situation improved.

While things looked better than July, there were still noticeably bare spots at all stores, even places like Walmart in Cary that had dozens of rows of Gerber.

Walgreens on New Bern Avenue had Similac and Gerber that crews did not see in July, but there will still empty slots.

A new brand CBS 17 spotted since July was Aptamil at Target and BJ’s in Cary. It’s a European formula that was approved by the FDA over the summer. The most recent shipment of formula from oversees to the U.S. through the Biden administration’s Operation Fly Formula was September 29th.

One thing that hasn’t changed, signs limiting how much formula a customer could by at Wegmans, BJ’s, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, and Target.

Dr. Lori Langdon is a pediatrician and the Chair of Pediatrics at Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine. She said special formulas that are more sensitive or hypoallergenic are still the toughest to find. CBS 17 noticed that too, but did see Nutramigen at one more store than in July, the Target in Cary.

“Things seem to be improving now, I wouldn’t say that we’re completely back to normal pre-formula shortage, but we’re getting closer and closer,” Langdon said.

Langdon said in addition to supply improving, parents learned how to adjust and switch brands when possible. Wegmans had a chart on the shelves letting families know what formulas are interchangeable.

She recommends parents contact their child’s pediatrician with any questions about what formula they can switch to.

Earlier this month, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and eight other Republican senators sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office. In it they say that because the formula shortage required the federal government to step in, the GAO should evaluate how the government assistance program Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) contracts with formula companies and what impact that has on the market.

The Senators requested answers to the following questions: