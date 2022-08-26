HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search for Heddie Hayes Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia who may be injured, has crossed into its second day, and teams are taking to air, water and land to find her.

Heddie Dawkins

What we know about Day 2 of the search

High Point Police Capt. Patrick O’Toole says they have 60 to 70 officers helping Thursday, and teams are using drones, ATVs, kayaks, motorcycles and bicycles to cover more ground.

On Wednesday, teams focused on areas they could get to quickly, such as roads, trails and backyards, so they could cover the most ground. Thursday, that search expanded to areas that are more challenging to reach, such as waterways and the more heavily-wooded areas from Eastchester Drive toward Deep River Road, including greenway areas and the Piedmont Environmental Center.

“It’s kind of hard moving through those areas,” O’Toole said Thursday. “Some of those areas are heavily wooded and it’s slow progress.”

High Point police, High Point Fire and EMS, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are working together to find her.

What we know about Heddie’s disappearance

Police say Dawkins was last seen at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court.

Heddie Dawkins

She was reportedly wearing light blue pajamas and slippers. She is described as a black woman with a height of 5-foot-5 and a weight of 180 pounds. She has medium-length black and gray hair and brown eyes.

She was spotted on a doorbell camera at about 3:30 a.m. on the 2900 block of Cloverwood Drive.

She was reported missing at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and a Silver Alert was issued.

“She does show to have blood on her face and her head where we suspect she has an injury, possibly from a fall,” O’Toole said Wednesday.

O’Toole says Dawkins has “severe dementia,” and she may not be familiar with her own neighborhood. Strangers may scare her.

How can I help?

O’Toole says the best way to help is to review any doorbell or exterior camera footage beginning at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to see if anyone may have walked past.

The police department does not want civilians going out looking for her.

“While I appreciate their help, we have equipment and we are using efforts that sometimes well-intended people being there may get in the way and may thwart some of those efforts,” O’Toole said. “Currently we are not using help outside of government help. Because of the type of work that we’re doing, we can’t have all those people in that area. It may cause more problems than it causes assistance.”

Anyone who sees Dawkins in person or on camera is asked to call High Point police at 911 or the non-emergency line (336) 883-3224.