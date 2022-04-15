RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Warm weather signals more than just the start of spring. It also means it is strawberry season.

And even though there have been cooler temperatures, growers are ready; and you can even pick your own strawberries at some farms.

“Growers have done a good job protecting the crop from recent cool temperatures and because of their hard work, this year’s strawberry crop looks to be plentiful,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “In fact, some fields are opening up for pick-your-own guests this weekend.”

Although the season normally happens from mid-April through May, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said the season can be longer thanks to innovative growing methods.

“There are a lot more ways to grow strawberries and we are seeing farmers use greenhouses, high tunnels and other forward-thinking production methods to move up the time when we have fresh, locally grown strawberries,” said Kevin Hardison, horticultural marketing specialist with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

To take part in the fun of the season, click here to find a local strawberry farm.