Which central NC schools own copies of books Lt. Gov. Robinson condemned as filth?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has defended remarks made to a church congregation in which he referred to “telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”

Robinson defended it in a video statement released and a press conference Tuesday afternoon. He said he was referring to materials being used in schools rather than people. Among the books he referred to is “Gender Queer.” The book is largely the autobiographical account of its author Maia Kobabe and talks about gender identity.

In his video, Robinson showed graphic images that he said are in the book. He criticized it being available in schools.

Durham Public Schools is one of the districts that has a copy of “Gender Queer” in one of its libraries. It is not part of its curriculum or in the classroom.

“The book Gender Queer is not a DPS curriculum resource and is not standard in our library collections. One DPS library has this book available in its collection and available for check out. Durham Public Schools is in alignment with the American Library Association’s philosophy regarding the Library Bill of Rights: ‘Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.’ A diverse collection should contain content by and about a wide array of people and cultures to authentically reflect a variety of ideas, information, stories, and experiences. Library Bill of Rights:

"The book Gender Queer is not a DPS curriculum resource and is not standard in our library collections. One DPS library has this book available in its collection and available for check out. Durham Public Schools is in alignment with the American Library Association's philosophy regarding the Library Bill of Rights: 'Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.' A diverse collection should contain content by and about a wide array of people and cultures to authentically reflect a variety of ideas, information, stories, and experiences."

The Wake County Public Schools System released a similar statement saying the books are not taught in their schools. The district said it has 72 copies of “George” by Alex Gino. Two schools have one copy each of “Gender Queer.” Six high schools have a copy each of Lawn Boy by Jonathan Evison.

“We have a process for parents to object to any materials or books. Board Policy 3210 provides opportunities for parents to review materials and a process for parents to use when they object to materials,” a WCPSS statement said.

WCPSS also mentioned that the state determines a curriculum for schools, not the individual districts.