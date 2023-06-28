RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firework stands are springing up around North Carolina and as the 4th of July approaches, they’ll grow busier with customers. While some people may opt to buy fireworks from outside of the state, some of those are not legal to ignite within North Carolina.

As a rule of thumb, anything that explodes or flies up into the air is illegal in the state. Fireworks such as firecrackers, anything that spins on the ground, roman candles, and bottle rockets are prohibited.

Anyone found to be in violation of state laws could face a class two misdemeanor. With that could come a fine up to $500 and up to six months of jail time.

If you’re wondering how cities or baseball fields are able to skirt these rules, the state requires them to apply for a permit. These are handled by local boards of county commissioners or the city if the county has made an agreement to pass responsibility over to them.

Legal fireworks include sparklers, fountains and novelty fireworks items that do not explode, spin, or leave the ground.

That also includes snake and glow worms, smoke bombs, sparklers and trick noisemakers like party poppers.

It’s important to note North Carolina law requires anyone buying these fireworks to be 16 years or older.

Even legal fireworks can cause injuries. Sparklers are the most likely firework to send children to the emergency room. Their temperatures can reach 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit.