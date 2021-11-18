Which places in NC are the most expensive to rent a car for Thanksgiving?

Avis and Budget rental cars that have not been rented sit in a shopping center parking lot. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking to rent a car for your Thanksgiving travels?

One study suggests you could be paying an awful lot for one in North Carolina.

Personal finance website FinanceBuzz says the Triangle is one of the top 10 most expensive places for car rentals during the holidays, ranking sixth nationally with an average cost of $160 per day.

Charlotte was seventh at about a dollar per day behind the Triangle. And Greensboro, at $136 per day, was

Three cities in the New York area topped the list, with New York City the most expensive at more than $261 per day.

The only city in the Southeast that was among the 15 least-expensive areas for Thanksgiving car rentals was Norfolk, Virginia, at nearly $85 per day.

The company gauged the prices of four categories of cars — small, midsize, large and SUV — in 100 U.S. cities near the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays on Kayak.com.

Results for Thanksgiving were determined by the four-day period from Nov. 24-28, while those for the end-of-year holidays came from a 10-day span from Dec. 23-Jan. 2.