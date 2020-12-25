White Christmas likely in NC mountains as snow in forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Christmas Eve 2020 will be wet and windy as a strong cold front comes through by the afternoon — but the North Carolina mountains will see snow.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS remain in effect for Avery, Watauga, and Ashe counties through Christmas morning.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Burke and Caldwell through Christmas morning as well.

Our strong cold front is passing through the evening. Heavy rain will continue to move east, wrapping up by midnight. As cold air rushes in behind the front, mountain snow will continue to crank overnight.

We’re still expected 2 to 5 inch snow totals with totals approaching 6 to 8 inches in the highest elevations. Watch for slick roads and blowing snow, winds stay breezy.

Temperatures tumble overnight as frigid air moves in. Overnight lows dive below freezing in Charlotte, you’ll start Christmas morning in the teens in the mountains!!

It stays cold on Christmas Day despite the sunshine. Highs barely break freezing with temperatures only climbing into the middle 30s in Charlotte. The coldest Christmas Day on record was 22 degrees set back in 1983! In the mountains, it stays frigid. You’ll find clouds, a few snow flurries, and highs stuck in the teens and 20s.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the mountains through Christmas Day and night for that reason. Wind chills could dip towards 0 degrees. Bundle up!

The core of the cold gets kicked to the east by Saturday. It will still be chilly with highs in the middle 40s, but at least above freezing!

Temperatures continue to trend closer to average by Sunday, getting back into the middle 50s.

A weak cold front passes through on Monday with a few rain/snow showers. No accumulation expected.

We’re quiet as we wrap up the work week, another strong cold front arrives by New Year’s Eve.

Tonight: Rain showers exit, mountain snow continues. Low: 29.

*WEATHER ALERT FRIDAY: Mountain snow and cold wind chills. Mostly sunny, high: 37 (temperatures stay in the teens and 20’s in the mountains)

