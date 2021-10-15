White House Christmas tree to be cut from NC farm

The 2020 Official White House Christmas tree is presented on the North Portico of the White House, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

JEFFERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The White House’s Christmas tree will once again come from a North Carolina farm.

On Wednesday, White House staff will select the tree from Peak Farms in Jefferson, in Ashe County.

Peak Farms co-owners Rusty and Beau Estes were named winners of the annual tree contest by the National Christmas Tree Association.

Each year since 1966, the winner of that contest will have the official White House tree that will be displayed in the Blue Room.

This is the third win for the Estes. They previously won in 2008 and 2012.

In 2018, they were named reserve grand champions which allowed them to provide a tree for the vice president’s residence.

The selected tree will be harvested Nov. 17.

White House trees have come from other states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Oregon, and New York.