White House task force puts NC in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina is in the “red zone” because of its high number of new cases of COVID-19, according to a private report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that says the virus’ risk to all Americans is “at a historic high.”

The most recent report, sent last week and dated Nov. 29, was provided to CBS 17 on Tuesday by the Center for Public Integrity.

It is used by Gov. Roy Cooper and other state leaders to inform their decisions and is one of the components used in the county alert system report every two weeks, the most recent report also was released Tuesday and showed 48 of the state’s 100 counties shaded red, signifying critical community spread.

Source: NCDHHS County Alert System Report, Dec. 8, 2020.

The federal report had North Carolina as one of 47 states, plus the District of Columbia, in the red zone for cases because at the time, its case rate was 101 for every 100,000 people. It also had the state in the less-severe yellow zone for its test positivity rate that was between 5 percent and 8 percent.

(Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Nov. 29, 2020, provided by the Center for Public Integrity.)

North Carolina ranks 40th nationally in its case count, and 39th in both test positivity and deaths.

Those measures have since increased. The state has surpassed 4,000 new cases for seven straight days and topped 6,000 new cases on consecutive days over the weekend.

The state Department of Health and Human Services’ calculation of the percent positive showed it as being higher than 10 percent for seven consecutive days before most recently dipping to 9.7 percent based on Sunday’s testing results.

Those worsening figures are among the reasons Cooper on Tuesday announced a modified stay-at-home order between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., starting Friday through early January.

“The virus is upon us with a rapid, viciousness like we haven’t seen before,” Cooper said.

He cited similar measures that have been adopted in Ohio and Massachusetts.

Other states — notably, Virginia — have numbers closer to North Carolinas. Virginia, California and Delaware are the only states that share North Carolina’s color codes in the measures of cases, test positivity and deaths.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also tightened its mask mandate and cut the size limits on indoor gatherings, though not as drastically as North Carolina has. The limit on indoor gatherings in Virginia is 25; in North Carolina, it’s 10.

Northam said earlier this week that he was considering further action in his state to slow the spread.

Georgia has a similar population to North Carolina but has had nearly twice as many COVID-19 deaths and roughly 50,000 more cases. That state does not have a mask mandate, though Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive orders strongly encourage face coverings. In that state, gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited if people would need to be closer than 6 feet from each other.