CORNELIUS, N.C. (WJZY) — Owners of a Cornelius business are sharing the video of a real-life Grinch caught on camera stealing some of their Christmas cheer.

The team at EDU Healthcare on Statesville Road says their surveillance cameras caught a woman taking the wreaths off their front doors around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

EDU Healthcare provides special education services to school districts around the country. Senior Director Lynne Nichol said she was shocked someone would steal from a company devoted to giving.

“We were kind of surprised about that because who would do that?” she asked. “It’s the holiday spirit.”

Nichol said the theft is about far more than the money, which is why she contacted Queen City News and Cornelius Police to track down the wreath thief.

“I know other people have things that sometimes Christmas time is not always the happiest time for people, and just a simple thing like a wreath on a door as you drive by, it sometimes puts a smile on people’s faces,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Cornelius Police officer showed up at EDU to let Nichol know he may have a potential suspect.

While Nichol said she would love to get the wreaths back, she said she really just wants to get the word out.

“I think [it’s] just kind of a thought to be kind to people,’ said Nichol. “Try and do the right thing for people. It’s that time of year.”