MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Marlins did a little more than just play baseball on Thursday.

The Marlins found an owl with his talon stuck in the net under the scoreboard at Big Rock Stadium. They contacted the Morehead City Police Department for some help. Animal Control Officer Gilman and Captain Guthrie were able to climb a ladder and gently cut the owl out of the netting.

Morehead City Police Department photo

They used a towel as a way to cover the owl as it was being cut down, but the owl used its other talon and grabbed the towel, using it as a security blanket. After successfully getting down, he easily went into a crate to be taken to the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter.

It seems the owl had a pretty bad leg injury, but otherwise seems well. The owl will begin rehab before being released when wildlife officials feel he’s ready.