Who’s your ‘School Hero’? NC lottery giving out $20,000 to an educator and their school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — So who’s your school hero? Who has impacted your life or even your children’s life in the school system?

Well, the North Carolina Education Lottery wants to recognize that special person by giving out $10,000 to the educator and another $10,000 to their school. The nominator will also receive $1,000.

The North Carolina Education Lottery’s NC School Heroes program provides North Carolina residents with the opportunity to celebrate the educators and school employees who impact the lives of our students every day.

Through a voting and judging process, the contest will reward 10 deserving NC School Heroes, their affiliated K–12 public schools, and their nominators with cash prizes.

North Carolina residents 18 and older can nominate a hero.

Nominations and voting opened on Feb. 3, and run through March 15. Winners will be announced by May 6.

Lottery officials say you are allowed to vote once daily. You can share with friends and family so they can vote for your NC School Hero, too. You may nominate multiple public school employees, but you may only win once. NC School Heroes may only win once as well.

Click here to nominate a NC School Hero.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now







