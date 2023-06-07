RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina bear hunters harvested a record number of the animal in 2022 and experts believe it may have to do with the decrease in acorns growing on trees.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 2022 annual bear harvest summary showed that hunters statewide recorded a harvest of 4,056 bears. The hunt is an 11 percent increase from the previous season.

NCWRC reported record-breaking harvest totals were recorded in the Coastal and Mountain Bear Management Units with 2,533 and 1,468 respectively. The Piedmont BMU experienced its third-highest recorded harvest of 55 bears.

“The increase in the harvest in the Mountain BMU likely reflects the influence of the poor acorn crop we observed in the fall 2022 in this region,” said Colleen Olfenbuttel, the black bear & furbearer biologist for the Commission. “Acorn production has been surveyed by the Wildlife Commission for 40 years and when acorn production is poor, bears will move more in search of fall foods, making them more vulnerable to both vehicle mortality and legal hunter harvest.

NCWRC said the Coastal BMU record harvest reflects the continued interest in bear hunting in this region due to its reputation for large bears and high bear densities.

The Coastal BMU accounted for 63 percent of the harvest, followed by the Mountain BMU with 36 percent and Piedmont BMU with 1 percent.

NCWRC noted that most successful hunters used dogs for harvesting bears. The number of still hunters increased with 41 percent of successful bear hunters reporting they used still hunting to harvest their bear in 2022.

“Bear hunting seasons are highly regulated and play a key role managing local bear populations, helping to resolve agricultural damage, reinforce a bear’s natural fear of people, and providing wild game meat to communities and families,” Olfenbuttel said “The 2022 bear harvest produced an estimated 591,700 plates of food, providing an important source of sustenance for many North Carolinians.”