Why is a website calling out people from this NC city for being bad with money?

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Why is a personal finance website calling out the people of Raeford for being bad at managing money?

Among the 2,572 municipalities across the country evaluated by wallethub.com for the money management skills of their residents, the Hoke County city ranks next to last.

The only city lower on that list is the East Texas city of Willis.

Source: WalletHub

The website dings Raeford’s roughly 5,000 residents for having a low median credit score of 665 and a high ratio of credit card debt to income (7.75 percent).

The ratio of car loan debt to income is also high, at 68 percent.

Other measures — such as the ratio of mortgage debt to income, and the average number of late payments — weren’t quite as bad.

The company says 43 percent of adults in the U.S. rate their own personal finance knowledge as a C or worse.

Scarsdale, New York, ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Cupertino, California — better known as the home of Apple Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories