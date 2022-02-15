Why is a website calling out people from this NC city for being bad with money?

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Why is a personal finance website calling out the people of Raeford for being bad at managing money?

Among the 2,572 municipalities across the country evaluated by wallethub.com for the money management skills of their residents, the Hoke County city ranks next to last.

The only city lower on that list is the East Texas city of Willis.

The website dings Raeford’s roughly 5,000 residents for having a low median credit score of 665 and a high ratio of credit card debt to income (7.75 percent).

The ratio of car loan debt to income is also high, at 68 percent.

Other measures — such as the ratio of mortgage debt to income, and the average number of late payments — weren’t quite as bad.

The company says 43 percent of adults in the U.S. rate their own personal finance knowledge as a C or worse.

Scarsdale, New York, ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Cupertino, California — better known as the home of Apple Inc.