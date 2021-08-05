Why many Triangle sites offering $100 for vaccinations already ran out of cards

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – The state said many of its providers are already out of money for the $100 cash card vaccine incentive program — just one day after it was announced.

Kimberly Miller is already vaccinated. On Thursday, she took her associate to one of the sites offering $100 to people getting their shot and $25 to their driver.

“She was willing to come, and the gift card’s really going to help her out, so that’s why I brought her here — to give her transportation and to help coach her through the process,” Miller said.

Most of the people CBS 17 spoke to Thursday said the $100 is what changed their mind on getting the vaccine.

“I was not even going to get one until they told me they’d give me $100,” said Anthony Morrison.

“I was kind of fearful of it, but the $100 kind of pushed me to come get it, plus the delta variant coming out,” added Hubert Baker.

A site in Apex is one of two offering cash cards in Wake County. Yet, there are more than a dozen places with them in Durham County. The state said that’s because it picked areas with lower vaccination rates and larger underserved communities with a historic lack of access to health care.

“We need to be done and we need to end this, and vaccines are the only way to do that,” Miller said.

The state said they can tell the incentive is working because many providers already ran out of the $100 cards, including the Apex site.

“They ran out of cards, so they’re taking your phone number and name and they’re going to call you when they get more cards in,” Baker said.

Workers told people they’d call them next week to come to get their $100 card at the Apex site. Durham County officials said they haven’t run out of the cards yet.

The state said it is getting in more cards next week.

You can find the sites near you with the cash cards online. It’s recommended to call first to make sure they still have them.