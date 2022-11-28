RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Thanksgiving out of the way, Christmas spirit is winding up. That will come with a steady increase in Christmas tree sales.

This year, forestry experts at NC State University say trees grown in North Carolina will likely cost you more. North Carolina is the second-largest producer of Christmas trees in the country. With such a large hold on the market, the state’s holiday tree industry has a massive national influence.

“For much of my career, the industry has struggled to get their prices competitive with inflation. Growers have had to learn to be more efficient. We’ve seen an exodus of some of our smaller growers, in particular. It’s been a real struggle for growers to make money,” said Jeff Owen, NC State extension forestry specialist with a focus on Christmas trees.

Owen estimates trees will be between 10 and 15 percent more expensive this year than last year. Prices will likely range anywhere from $65 to $250 depending on the size of the tree and where you buy it.

Growers had to raise their prices this year to keep up with higher operational costs, like labor, raw materials, equipment and land.

“Labor is a big one, economics is a big one, insects and diseases are another concern that many growers have. It’s which one has hurt them most recently that they’re going to tell you about,” Owen said.

The most popular Christmas trees sold in the state are the Fraser fir, Leyland cypress and eastern white pine.

Owen said there is not much difference in costs for but those wanting to save, they may want to stay away from Fraser firs. Their high needle retention and pleasant smells makes them a popular choice. In many cases, it also puts their cost about $10 higher than other species.

Some diseases in the soil or plants can also make it difficult to use the same piece of ground to plant trees.

The U.S. Labor Department’s H-2A program uses foreign workers to work on tree farms. Wages for those workers went up along with the cost to house those workers.

In addition, Texas A&M researchers have found fertilizer could cost up to 80 more for the next planting season. The cost to transport trees is up too.

Those factors combined have made it difficult to adjust prices. Price setting is complicated by the fact that most trees were planted years ago before many of the issues we’re seeing today.

Still — Owen hopes the industry can continue to adapt, survive and thrive by the time today’s seedlings are adult trees.

Even with price increases, Owen sees a little bit of Christmas magic behind every tree in every home.

“It was planted, in many cases, 10 years ago to make sure you’ve got something this year, this Christmas. It’s a pretty great story,” Owen said.