Wife accused of shooting, killing husband in NC mountains

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting in the Pilot Mountain area, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies responded to a reported shooting on the 200 block of Nichols Road in Pilot Mountain.

At the scene, deputies found 61-year-old Ronald Alan Clark, of Pilot Mountain, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators found the woman who reported the shooting at the property.

Clark’s spouse, Carrie Leigh Whitaker, 47, of Pilot Mountain, has been arrested on a murder charge.

Whitaker received no bond.

Deputies say the incident is still an active investigation.