Wild horse dies after being caught in wires at Outer Banks

Wild horses at the Outer Banks.

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) – One of North Carolina’s famed wild mustangs was killed when it ran into a power line, making it the second death in the herd this summer.

News outlets reports the Corolla Wild Horse Fund says the mare was found tangled in unmarked wire Saturday morning.

The horse was the mother to a young foal born in March. In a Facebook post, the fund said the foal was in good hands with other older horses in the herd and was being closely monitored.

It’s the second death reported this summer among the Outer Banks’ herd of 100.

In June, one of the horses was euthanized after becoming injured in a fight with a fellow horse. Shortly after, another horse was injured when it was hit by a car on the beach.

