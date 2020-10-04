Wild video shows NC suspect in violent Mercedes carjacking at gunpoint, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Police are looking for a suspect after a violent carjacking was caught on video in a South End parking deck.

Surveillance video from a parking deck at 1312 South College Street on the night of Aug. 8 shows a silver Mercedes C230 pulling in to park.

Hot on his trail is another car scoping his every move. It parks two cars away and as the driver in the Mercedes pauses to get out, the bearded suspect in a pink hoodie and red hat makes his move.

He storms the victim, pulling a gun out of his pocket, sticking it in the man’s face.

The victim appears to be stunned, but as they have words, the victim realizes what’s happening and gets out of his $35,000 car. With his hands up and a gun still to his head, the driver gives up.

He walks away to safer ground, knowing this one battle he wouldn’t win, according to video.

As the carjacking suspect drives off with the other man’s Mercedes, the other car involved – a silver four-door Audi sedan – pulls out right behind.

Police said they need help to find this fugitive. If you have any idea who the suspect is or where the silver Audi or Mercedes are, call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the P3Tips app.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any info leading to an arrest.

