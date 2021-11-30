Wildfire doubles in a day with 1,000+ acres now burned at Pilot Mountain, officials say

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP/WGHP) – Officials in North Carolina say a wildfire at Pilot Mountain State Park had grown to more than 1,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon, twice its size a day earlier.

News outlets report that officials say the blaze has burned more than 1,050 acres on Pilot Mountain, is about 20% contained and is burning only inside the park.

The park northwest of Winston-Salem is known for its iconic knob that rises about 1,500 feet above the surrounding terrain.

Jimmy Holt, forest service ranger for Guilford County, says North Carolina Forestry Service officials believe the fire, which started Saturday near the Grindstone Trail, was human-caused.

He says law enforcement officers will investigate to determine what sparked the blaze. The park remains closed.

The NC Forest Service Red Incident Management Team will hold a virtual community meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. to provide updates about the Grindstone Fire, as well as the Sauratown Mountain Fire.

An incident commander and other operations and command staff will be speaking in order to keep people informed.