Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain burns 1,000 acres; rain and humidity help contain blaze

NEBO, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials fighting the forest fire that broke out near Grandfather Mountain say the fire is now 80 percent contained.

On Saturday, officials released new details about the Lost Cove Fire, saying rain and humid conditions have helped fight the fire which has burned an estimated 1,000 acres.

“The fire has burned to the containment lines throughout much of the fire area, and only minimal interior hot spots remain where large, downed trees continue to burn,” officials said in a press release on Saturday.

“Firefighters are continuing to monitor the fire throughout the weekend. The public can expect to see a small amount of smoke interior to the fire area, especially in the afternoons as warm temperatures dry the fuels. At this time, there are no concerns for the fire escaping the containment area. This will be the last operational update for the Lost Cove Fire.”

Lost Cove Wildfire on Dec. 28, 2021

The fire can be seen over a ridge near this home.

The fire started on Christmas Eve and has been burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County.

Officials said in the press release that the fire began in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area near Bee Mountain. Firefighters rushed to protect six homes in the Roseboro community. No buildings have been damaged or destroyed, fire officials said.

“Much of the 1,000-acre fire area burned with low intensity, removing leaf litter and fuels and minimizing loss of overstory trees,” officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.