Wildfire near Grandfather Mountain continues to burn, 350-acre fire now 20% contained

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A wildfire in the North Carolina mountains remains at approximately 350 acres and firefighters have made some progress in containing it, according to the U.S. Forest Service in North Carolina.

An update provided by the USFS on Monday morning said that the fire is now 20 percent contained.

The Lost Cove wildfire was discovered around 9:40 a.m. on Christmas Eve when it was about 2 acres, according to the USFS.

By Christmas Day, the fire had grown to more than 80 acres. Late Sunday morning the fire had exceeded 350 acres and was just 10 percent contained.

Photo by Linville Fire Dept.

Photo by Linville Fire Dept.

Photo courtesy Wendie Svoboda

U.S. Forest Service fire

Photo by Andy Yoder.

The fire can be seen over a ridge near this home. Photo by Andy Yoder.

Photo by Andy Yoder.

Photo from Wendie Orr-Svoboda

The fire is at Grandmother Mountain in the Pisgah National Forest and is about a mile from the base of Grandfather Mountain.

The wildfire is near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of Linville, officials said. The fire remains at approximately 350 acres as of Monday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, efforts to extinguish the flames “were helped yesterday by a brief period of light rainfall as well as higher humidity. These moderating conditions allowed firefighters to complete fireline construction to protect private property near the Roseboro community. Minimal fire growth occurred Sunday. The fire is expected to continue to burn at low intensities to the south and east along Timber Ridge in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until significant rain is received.”

Several trails have been closed in the area:

Timber Ridge Trail (TR #261)

Lost Cove Loop Trail (TR #262)

Huntfish Falls Trail (TR #263)

Darkside Cliffs Trail (TR #272)

The Mountains to Sea Trail along Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola Roads.

Grandfather Mountain officials announced Sunday that the mountain attraction was open and the fire “is not impacting park operations.”

Officials said 20 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service are battling the Avery County fire.

Authorities did not know the cause of the fire yet, but said it “is suspected to be human-caused.”

The public is being asked to avoid recreating in the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area until the fire is fully contained.