Wildfire on Pogue Mountain latest blaze in western NC

MARION, N.C. (WNCN) – Firefighters are combating yet another wildfire in North Carolina. The Marion Fire Department said Tuesday night a fire was blazing on Pogue Mountain.

The area is in McDowell County, which is east of Asheville. The fire department said the blaze is in a rugged area of Pogue Mountain with limited accessibility.

The fire was visible from Interstate 40 and N.C. 226.

The blaze on Pogue Mountain is the latest in a series of wildfires in the western part of the state. As of Tuesday, more than 1,000 acres have burned at Pilot Mountain. That fire is about 20 percent contained, officials said.

Wildfires have also been burning in Stokes and Watauga counties. The blaze in Stokes County was almost completely contained on Monday. The one in Stokes County, however, was only about 20 percent contained on Monday, officials said.

The fires led to a statewide burn ban being issued on Monday.