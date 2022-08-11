GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wilkes County EMS is mourning the loss of its captain’s 5-year-old grandson, according to a WCEMS statement.

Isaiah Pena, 5, reportedly died on Sunday in an accident in Wilkes County.

“We love you Isaiah and we will dearly miss you. You will forever be in our hearts and you will forever be part of the Wilkes County EMS family,” the statement reads in part. “Until we meet again little man, please help us to watch out over our crews as they go about their duties.“

The full statement from WCEMS is provided below: