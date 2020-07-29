Will the North Carolina State Fair be canceled? We could find out today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The fate of this year’s North Carolina State Fair amid the COVID-19 pandemic could be announced Wednesday morning.

The State Fair, which is scheduled to open on Oct. 15, is one of the most highly-anticipated events in the state every year – but COVID-19 is seriously threatening to shut it down.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The Mountain State Fair held just outside Asheville and the Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem have both been canceled due to COVID-19.

The Mountain State Fair was scheduled for Sept. 11-20 and was canceled earlier this month. The Carolina Classic Fair was set to run from Oct. 2-11. It was canceled on Tuesday.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler is set to make an announcement on the State Fair at a news conference at 10 a.m. today.

Troxler had previously told CBS 17 that about 150 events at the State Fairgrounds had already been canceled this year due to the pandemic. The cancellations has resulted in $2 million in lost revenue.

The commissioner said weeks ago that officials have talks “daily” about the status of the State Fair. He said that organizers have to be realistic not only about the health risks involved but also the financial risks.

Troxler said previously that the idea of social distancing at the Fair is “unrealistic.”

Troxler confirmed in June that if the fair goes on, it will not be a scaled back version.

“We can’t put on a half State Fair. We couldn’t do it financially,” he said.

The last time the North Carolina State Fair was canceled was in 1945.

More headlines from CBS17.com: