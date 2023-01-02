RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might have noticed the drop in gas prices for the holidays but those costs are inching up again.

AAA reports in the past week, the average statewide gas price went up 10 cents, now sitting at $3.01 per gallon. N.C. State University economist Michael Walden told CBS 17 don’t expect prices to go up much more than that during the next couple of months.

“The big reason for the uptick in gas prices is people were out driving more during the holiday season. That will tail off so I don’t see a big movement in gas prices until we get to the spring,” Walden said.

Along with the rise in gas prices, the state gas tax went up by two cents per gallon on New Year’s Day. That money goes to the state Department of Transportation’s projects. Walden believes gas prices in 2023 will be lower overall than the costs we saw in 2022 and most drivers won’t notice the tax’s impact.

“If gas prices are more moderate in 2023 than they were in 2022, then I think people will accept this and they’ll sort of forget it because they’re looking at the overall price,” Walden said.

Despite the rise in gas prices, AAA shows North Carolina prices are still better than the average national price of $3.22 per gallon.