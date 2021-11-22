Will weather affect your Thanksgiving travels?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With so many of us finally hitting the roads to travel to our holiday destinations, what will the weather be like when we finally get there?

If you’re traveling Tuesday, it will be cold but clear for the Great Lakes and Northeast, but gusty for places like Washington and New York.

It should be warm and pleasant for the Midwest, South, and Gulf Coasts, and otherwise pleasant for much of the Southwest and West Coast.

Rain and snow are likely for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies however.

If you’re traveling locally, the weather will be lovely for much of the state with cool and clear weather in the mountains, but blustery out toward the coast and Outer Banks.

Even in good weather, the commute can sometimes be rough, however.

AAA is expecting 1.5 million people to hit the road in North Carolina with Wednesday expected to be one of the busiest days, and with more people back on the roads traffic delays are forecast to be up 40 percent.

If you’re not leaving until Wednesday, go early or go late. The worst times to be on the road will be from noon to 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day will have much of the same, so hit the road early to avoid the lunch and dinner crowd. Read more about the worst travels times in North Carolina here.

Just make sure no matter how you travel or where you’re going, give yourself plenty of time so you can arrive safely.