‘Will you be my kidney sista?’: North Carolina mom battling Lupus gets organ donation from daughter’s teacher

(CBS News) – Tracy Shearin-Drayton, a preschool teacher and mom from Greensboro, North Carolina, thought she’d have to wait five to eight years to get a kidney transplant. Shearin-Drayton was diagnosed with Lupus in 2009, and in August, she made public plea for a kidney donation, sharing her story with local news station WFMY.

Now, the wait is over. Shearin-Drayton has found her “kidney sister” – and it’s someone who was close to her 8-year-old daughter, Jada.

Pam Oast taught Jada when she was in kindergarten. After hearing 31-year-old Shearin-Drayton was on the registry for a new kidney in Pittsburg, Oast got tested to be a donor match, hoping to save the mom.

Shearin-Drayton has a rare blood type – B-positive – but Oast ended up being a perfect match. She decided to pay a visit to Shearin-Drayton in the hospital and surprise her with the news.

“I’ve always wanted to give, always. I’ve given my whole life, and I feel like that’s what I was put here for,” Oast told WFMY.

As Shearin-Drayton lay in her hospital bed, battling complications from her dialysis treatment, Oast crept in holding a sign. “Will you be my kidney sista?” the sign read.

I'm gonna have A KIDNEY SISTA!!! ♥️ Tracy Shearin-Drayton Posted by Pam Oast on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Upon reading it, Shearin-Dayton was overcome with emotions. “I cried. I screamed. So many emotions ran through my body,” she told WFMY.

The surprise was caught on video and has gone viral. Shearin-Dayton wailed. She was in disbelief that her daughter’s former teacher had become her savior.

Oast has to undergo more tests, but when they are complete, she and Shearin-Dayton will go to Pittsburgh for the procedure. “It doesn’t scare me one bit,” Oast said. “If I can help save her life and make her life better so she can be here for [Jada] then I’ll do it.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now