Wilmington man charged with rape, kidnapping after victim found tied up, beaten

by: WECT

Jawaun Hill. (Courtesy of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police charged a man with rape and kidnapping after the victim was found tied up and beaten Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 1100 block of South Sixth Street around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a check welfare call.

When police responded, they found the victim tied up, beaten, and raped. The suspect, 35-year-old Jawuan Hill, was still at the scene and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Hill was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and assault inflicting serious injury. He was given no bond.

Police said the two knew each other and this was an isolated incident.

