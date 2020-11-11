Wilmington man sentenced on child pornography charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office.

Brian Thomas Bayse, 33, on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to 15 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 15 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was sentenced to between 3.75-19.5 years in prison for the crimes. Upon on his release, Bayse will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said investigators found over 400 images of child pornography on a computer hard drive, including images of infants being sexually abused.

