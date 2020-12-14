WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The parents of a young woman murdered Halloween night are asking the community to light a candle Sunday, Dec. 13.

Carly Rae Baron, 23, was shot and killed Halloween night following a traffic crash that led to a verbal altercation that then became violent. The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Wrightsville Avenue.

Mark and Crystal Baron, Carly’s parents, are hoping the Wilmington community will light a candle in memory of their daughter.

“Every time I light a candle, I remind my heart that even the smallest light can chase away the darkness,” says Crystal Baron. “And when the community joins together, it brings hope to many hurting hearts. We are asking the Wilmington community to share in lighting a candle and place it in their window in memory of Carly Rae Baron tomorrow, December 13, 2020.”

A group called The Compassionate Friends (TCF) organizes a Worldwide Candle Lighting Memorial Service every year. While the mission is global, the hope is millions across the United States will light a candle at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time to honor sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren who have died at a young age.

