Wilmington police asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police in Wilmington asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Kayla Aguilar.

She was reported missing on Friday.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans and carrying a large pink bag.

If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.

