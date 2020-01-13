Wilmington police asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police in Wilmington asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Kayla Aguilar.
She was reported missing on Friday.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans and carrying a large pink bag.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.
- Missing 3-year-old boy found in pond, but dies at hospital
- Duo arrested after 2 gallons of GHB ‘date rape drug’ found in car on I-85
- 4 things the Chiefs need to do to beat the Texans in the playoffs
- Former Titans see game vs. Ravens as chance to avenge losses
- NFL playoff schedule: What games are on this weekend?
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now