Wilmington police asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police in Wilmington asking for the public’s help to find 16-year-old Kayla Aguilar.

She was reported missing on Friday.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans and carrying a large pink bag.

If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now