WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington Police Department arrested and charged a 19-year-old after investigators said he intentionally struck a teenager with his car earlier this week.

William Logan Buck, 19, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony hit-and-run.

According to police officials, Buck was driving a dark in color Chevrolet Impala when he struck the 16-year-old male victim at the MLK Center, located at 401 South Eighth St., around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Prior to the incident, the two were reportedly involved in a dispute.

The teen was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injures. Earlier this week, he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Buck’s bond information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods.

