Wilmington police locate abducted pregnant woman, take suspect into custody

North Carolina news

by: WECT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police said in a tweet that James Waters has been named as the woman’s abductor. (Source: WPD)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department said a pregnant woman and her alleged abductor have been located safely Friday morning.

Police, who have not named the woman, said she was taken by James Waters at approximately 2 a.m. Friday near 522 S. Kerr Ave.

Police say that Waters was taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories