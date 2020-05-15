Wilmington police locate abducted pregnant woman, take suspect into custody

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department said a pregnant woman and her alleged abductor have been located safely Friday morning.
Police, who have not named the woman, said she was taken by James Waters at approximately 2 a.m. Friday near 522 S. Kerr Ave.
Police say that Waters was taken into custody.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.
