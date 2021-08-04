Wilmington police shoot suspect who tried to run down deputy, officials say

The scene at Market and Third streets. (WECT)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old man was shot Wednesday afternoon after he tried to run down a New Hanover County deputy in downtown Wilmington, police said.

Wilmington police said officers attempted to pull over a vehicle for traffic offenses just after 5 p.m.

Wilmington police said the driver refused to stop but police supervisors said the high traffic volume in the area forced them to not pursue the vehicle.

At that point, the suspect began to drive behind Wilmington police units and follow them.

A New Hanover County sheriff’s deputy was working what police said was the civil section and was on foot near Market and Third streets.

The suspect veered his vehicle toward the deputy in what police said was an attempted to hit him.

Both Wilmington police officers and the deputy opened fire on the suspect – hitting him at least once.

The suspect continued to drive after being shot and plowed into a Wilmington police cruiser.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene near Grace and McRae streets.

He was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery.

The same suspect was involved in an incident at Wilmington International Airport earlier in the day. Police said he attempted to gain access to a secure area of the airport before being confronted and asked to leave.

Wilmington police said officers were unaware of the incident at the airport when they attempted to pull over the driver a short time later.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.