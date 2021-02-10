Wilmington to hold 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade…a little later than usual

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – In 2020, the pandemic struck right before St. Patrick’s Day and the parade had to be canceled. This year, organizers have secured approval from the City of Wilmington to hold the event in September.

The committee admits the Irish are far from punctual and love to celebrate so the event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

With a desire to return to a normal way of life, organizers also intend to hold the customary post-parade Irish Festival.

Applications to participate in the parade will be emailed out in July and the committee expects the entry fee will still be $25.

