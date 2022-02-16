Wilmington woman cashed in on dead mother’s Social Security for more than a decade, feds say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wilmington woman on Tuesday pleaded guilty to collecting her dead mother’s Social Security money for more than a decade, federal officials said in a news release.

Antoinette Andrea Colbert, 49, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to theft of government property. She will be sentenced in May and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, Colbert’s mother passed away in 2007. However, her death was never reported to the Social Security Administration. Then, in 2008, her Social Security mailings were rerouted to Colbert’s address in Wilmington, the Department of Justice said.

Colbert was also identified in bank footage using the Social Security benefits.

Colbert pleaded guilty to a violation Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.