Wilmington woman last heard from Monday found safe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilmington police announced early Friday a 43-year-old woman last heard from Monday had been found.

Kristin Glass last spoke to her family around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, police said earlier in the week.

The Aware Foundation, a group set up to help find missing people, reported that Glass’ family said her phone was found in the Topsail Beach area.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, Wilmington police said Glass had been found safe but did not provide further detail.

The police department on Wednesday addressed social media posts concerning the woman’s disappearance, some of which speculated foul play was involved, WECT reported.

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.