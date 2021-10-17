Winston-Salem City Council to reconsider punishments related to employee vaccine policy, police association says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Triad chapter of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association says city council members have committed to revising the punitive measures included in the city’s employee COVID-19 vaccine policy proposal, which is on the city council’s general agenda for Monday.

According to the PBA, city council members have committed to removing portions from the policy, including all references to termination as part of the disciplinary process for non-compliance with testing, as well as deleting the provision stating that unvaccinated city employees who do not have a medical or religious exemption for getting vaccinated will not be eligible for promotion after the six-week period was expired.

The PBA says it has also asked the city council to reconsider the possibility of termination at the end of the six-week review period.

“We are incredibly grateful that city council took the time to hear our concerns and respond in a sincere, meaningful way,” said David Rose, president, Winston-Salem Triad chapter of the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines released the following statement:

“I want the policy to be strong, however, I am willing to give it a few weeks trial and then revisiting if we don’t get the compliance we want.”

For more information on the original proposal sent to council members, click here.