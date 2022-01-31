People within 1 mile of fire at Weaver Fertilizer Plant in Winston-Salem asked to evacuate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters are working to put out a fire on Monday night, and people around one mile from the fire are being asked to evacuate by the City of Winston-Salem.

The fire started at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on 4440 North Cherry Street.

Firefighters say there is the potential for an explosion of ammonium nitrate.

The 4400 block of Cherry Street from North Point Boulevard to Indiana Avenue is closed while emergency crews respond to the fire, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

