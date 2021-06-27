10-month-old baby and man die in Winston-Salem apartment fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and 10-month-old baby died following an apartment fire in Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Police Department said in a news release.

Around 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the WSPD responded to an apartment on White Meadow Lane to help firefighters with an apartment fire.

When officers arrived, firefighters were working to get three people out of the apartment.

EMS, firefighters and police performed lifesaving measures, but Anthony King, 21, of Winston-Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 10-month-old and an 18-year-old woman were taken to a hospital where the baby died. The woman is currently being treated for life-threatening injuries.

At this point, foul play is not suspected, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.