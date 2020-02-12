Winston-Salem woman quarantined on Princess Cruises ship after 39 new Coronavirus cases test positive onboard

(WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman is quarantined on a Princess Cruises ship amid an outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus.

Princess Cruises confirmed an announcement from the Japan Ministry of Health that 39 new cases of Coronavirus tested positive on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Dozens of other cases onboard previously tested positive.

The cruise company says they are following guidance from the ministry on plans to disembark and offer medical help to those who contracted the illness.

Candace Culcleasure, of Winston-Salem, works for Princess Cruises as a singer. She was on board when the ship was quarantined.

Her church, United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, plans to lift Culcleasure in prayer each Sunday.

Princess Cruises initially delayed Diamond Princess after a guest from Hong Kong who was on the previous voyage tested positive for Coronavirus on Feb. 1 after leaving the ship.

On Feb. 4, the cruise announced 10 people tested positive for the Coronavirus.

That number grew to 41 by Feb. 6, including eight people from the United State.

On Feb. 9, another 66 cases were confirmed, pushing the total over 100.

The 39 latest cases were confirmed on Feb. 11.