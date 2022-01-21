Winter storm cuts all NC ferry service, causes problems along NC 12 at Outer Banks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A storm that is forecast to dump up to 5 inches of snow in central North Carolina is already causing problems at the coast, officials said Friday afternoon.

Between 2 and 5 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Raleigh region Friday, according to forecasters. Closer to the coast, snow and freezing rain are also possible — mostly in the northern portions of the state.

Already Friday, service for all seven ferries was canceled at the Outer Banks, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT officials said freezing rain is possible in addition to high winds.

Along N.C. 12 — the main artery through the Outer Banks — 45 mph wind gusts are blowing sand onto the road. Also standing rainwater is collecting in some areas, the NCDOT said.

Crews were treating bridges with salt as far south as Surf City on Friday.

“Our crews are out working, but blown sand will continue to be an issue today, with ocean overwash and soundside flooding possible through Sunday morning,” officials said on the NCDOT N.C. 12 Twitter account.

Authorities said that drivers should not go out on the roads.