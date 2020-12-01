Up to 6 inches of snow possible for higher elevations in NC mountains

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A winter weather advisory is in place for some counties in Western North Carolina along the Tennessee border, and will stay in place until noon on Tuesday.

On Monday night temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 30s in the Upstate and in the mid 20s in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to drop and left over moisture in the mountains will change from rain to snow.

Elevations above 3,500 feet could see 4 to 6 inches of snow. Valleys could see anywhere from a trace to up to 3 inches of snow.

In Western North Carolina, road crews are in prep mode for the possibility of winter weather.

Buncombe County Maintenance Engineer Chad Young said the 35 trucks in their fleet are getting spreaders and plows put on the vehicles on Monday, and will be prioritizing interstate and primary roads, and then moving to secondary roads and subdivisions.

Young said they will look at higher elevations in the county where snow is a stronger possibility first, but will have trucks on the roads everywhere to monitor conditions, such as black ice.

According to Young, all trucks are outfitted and checked in October, which also includes having drivers go out and review their assigned routes.

Young said they currently have 5,000 tons of salt and sand in Buncombe County.

Road crews in Buncombe County will be working two 12-hour shifts and said they will be starting at around 4 p.m.

LOOKING AHEAD

Expect below-average temperatures through the week. We’re dry Tuesday to Thursday, with our next chance for showers arriving late-week.