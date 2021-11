Misty Fall Day View of Chestnut Cove Blue Ridge Parkway Near Asheville North Carolina (Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The threat of winter weather forced the closure of some parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway on Thursday.

Blueridge Parkway staff started closing several high elevation locations on the parkway on Thursday, staff posted on Facebook.

Parkway staff will assess roadways on Thursday.

Winter weather was forecast for parts of North Carolina late Thursday.

The National Weather Service said snow from a trace to 2 inches could accumulate in isolated areas above 3,500 feet.