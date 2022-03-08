RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of health care workers in North Carolina voted 91 percent in favor of unionizing on Monday, a spokesperson said.

The Department of Labor in January gave Piedmont Health Services nurses, physicians, physicians assistants, and midwives the go-ahead to unionize. Then, in early-February, the employees had the ballots in hand.

Spokesperson Michaela McCuddy said that on Monday, they “issued an incredibly powerful mandate and voted in our union with a majority of 91%.”

Successful unionizations have been few and far between in North Carolina. An attempt by nurses with Duke Health to unionize failed to get enough votes in 2000. However, 10 years later nurses, with Mission Hospital in Asheville won a campaign to join the union National Nurses United with 70 percent of the vote.

Piedmont Health facilities are: Burlington Community Health Center, Carrboro Community Health Center, Chapel Hill Community Health Center, Charles Drew Community Health Center, IFC Health Center, Moncure Community Health Center, Prospect Hill Community Health Center, Scott Community Health Center, Siler City Community Health Center, and Sylvan Community Health Center.