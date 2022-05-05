RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With in-person early voting and absentee-by-mail voting already underway for North Carolina’s primary election, state elections officials want you to be confident that your vote will count.

In-person early voting began last week and runs through May 14. Absentee-by-mail voting started in late March, and Election Day is May 17.

Two weeks before Election Day, state Board of Elections officials on Tuesday listed several ways to confirm that your vote has been counted.

IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING

State law considered votes by mail and at one-stop early voting sites to be absentee votes.

You can find the status of your vote in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the searchable voter database, that is usually updated the day after your ballot was cast.

If you voted during the early period, the absentee states will show “valid return,”. The return method will be “in person” and the return status will be “accepted.”

It may take a few weeks for your ballot status to show up in the voter history section, depending on when your county finishes its post-election process of assigning the voter history to your record.

IN-PERSON VOTING ON ELECTION DAY

When you place your ballot into the tabulator, your choices are recorded on a media card. Those results are counted and reported on Election Night.

It also may take a few weeks for your ballot status to show up in the voter history section, depending on when your county finishes its post-election process of assigning the voter history to your record.

ABSENTEE-BY-MAIL VOTING

Once your county board of elections receives your ballot, you can see your vote counted in the “Your Absentee Ballot” section of the voter search database.

The absentee status will indicate “valid return,” the return method will be listed as “mail” and the return status will be “accepted” or “accepted — cured.”

It may take a few weeks for your ballot status to show up in the voter history section, depending on when your county finishes its post-election process of assigning the voter history to your record.

PROVISIONAL BALLOT

You will be able to check your status 10 days after the election through the provisional search tool on the website. You must fill out all four fields, including the PIN you were given when you voted.