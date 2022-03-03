RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to AAA, the average price of gas in North Carolina on Thursday was $3.65, up from 8 cents the day before, and up 46 cents from one month ago.

High gas prices are especially painful for those who drive on the job, like Jose Perez.

“It’s a big deal when you look at it at the end of the week. It’s a big difference,” Perez said.

Perez said it now costs $100 a day to fill up just one of the steelwork company’s four trucks.

“We send the difference to our clients and say hey everything is going up, now our price for installation had to go up,” Perez said. “So I think it’s everybody. Everybody’s suffering.”

CBS 17 analyzed price gouging complaints submitted to Attorney General Josh Stein’s office this year. According to the data, there were five gas price gouging complaints in January and 21 since the start of February.

When is something price gouging, as opposed to just a high price? Stein said it’s not just about the price, but what the justification for the price increase is.

“It depends on what the original price was and what the cause, what the justification of the price increase was,” Stein said. “When there’s a war going on that effects gas supply globally, we expect there to be some shortage and some increase, but that does not mean gas stations can outrageously raise their prices to rip off their consumers.”