RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Big changes have arrived at the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles in an effort to make it easier for walk-in customers to get their driver’s licenses. As of Monday, appointments are only available until 11 a.m., with increased walk-in availability starting after noon.

There was a long line of people stretched out the door of the DMV office on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon, but several of those in line a few hours before the location closed were able to get inside.

One of them was Josh Lakes, who was successful in his second attempt.

“Yesterday, I showed up about 2:40 [p.m.], I rushed out of work, got here and then waited for two-ish hours, got turned away, second in line, so that sucked,” Lakes said.

He recently moved to North Carolina from Upstate New York, and says he attempted to first make an appointment when he moved in the fall.

“They were booked out all the way, then I was like, alright, I’ll wait till later on. And then a few weeks ago, I looked again, booked out until about August,” Lake said.

But with the DMV’s new changes, it was easier for drivers like him to get inside. Lakes walked out with his new ID after roughly two hours spent at the office.

But not everyone was that lucky.

“This is gonna be my third time. My license is going to be expired this month. So, I made an appointment online, my appointment online is going to be in July like two hours from here,” said Rafael Carvajal.

Carvajal waited outside for about an hour before he, and several others were turned away. With his expiration coming in a few weeks, he’s concerned he won’t be able to renew it before it’s too late.

“How about if I got stopped by the police? What am I’m going to say? I’m gonna say, well I don’t have a license sir, my license is expired,” he said.

A spokesperson for the DMV says it’s too early to make any bold proclamations about the new schedule, adding they’re still trying to get the word out to customers about the changes.

Wait times for walk-ins can vary greatly by location and day of the week, the spokesperson says.

Other efforts to help customers trying to renew their license are also coming. Starting soon, the DMV will be launching an online wait time tool, giving drivers an idea of where and when to go.

Several offices will also be opening up their Saturday hours for walk-ins beginning in June.