Witness describes Lumberton I-95 murder suspect vehicle to authorities in 911 call

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A witness can be heard on a 911 call trying to help police track down the suspect in the deadly road-rage shooting on Interstate 95.

Sister station WBTW obtained two 911 calls from the shooting. A woman tells a dispatcher what she saw.

“I’m going 95 south. I’m at exit 22. A grey Malibu just fired shots into a white Chevy Suburban and they exited off of exit 22,” a woman can be heard telling dispatch.

In a separate part of the call, the woman could be heard saying, “You got to hurry up because they fired shots in that truck and I’m not sure if somebody’s hit.”

Julie Eberly, a mother of six from Manheim, Pennsylvania, was killed. She was on her way to Hilton Head for a vacation with her husband, a day after they celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Deputies said he opened fire when the Eberly’s car came too close to his while trying to merge.